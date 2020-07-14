Bengal MLA Death: BJP asks President for CBI inquiry, Mamata govt says 'no political interference'

A day after BJP MLA Debendranath Roy’s body was found hanging in Bindal village of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, parts of North Bengal saw incidents of violence, even as the BJP called for a bandh. While there were security personnel stationed on the road in various places, a BJP office was vandalized in Coochbehar district.
According to Roy's post-mortem report, it is not clear whether it was a homicide or suicide, but Roy's death was attributed to hanging. The BJP MLA’s body was found at 5:30 am on Monday in front of a mobile shop where had he met some people. The body was taken to Raigunj Medical College for post mortem. The report mentions there was one continuous ligature mark on the neck. No other injury mark was detected.
Even as the BJP cried foul and Roy’s family members also demanded a CBI enquiry, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay reiterated that there were no injury marks detected.
“The Bengal Police is of the opinion that the case is of suspected suicide. A note was found in the shirt pocket of the deceased where two names are mentioned with photos and mobile numbers. These two persons are involved in money lending activity. The state government is committed to transparency and condemns such murders. The case has been handed over to the CID. No political interference will be allowed in pursuit of the investigation,” said Alapan Bandhopadhyay.
Meanwhile BJP National General Secretary and BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya had met President Ram Nath Kovind over the law and order situation in the state.
A letter which refers to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without mentioning her name says that opposition political parties have also been threatened. More so, it adds, BJP workers have been threatened, which is unconstitutional.
“We condemn the gruesome incident of death of Shri Debendranath Roy, MLA of BJP in mysterious circumstances and we strongly demand CBI investigation into the entire matter. The State Police cannot be trusted to conduct an impartial investigation to apprehend the culprits,” read the letter.
“The killing is being portrayed as a suicide to change the scenario. The law and order of West Bengal has deteriorated and the ruling government has no right to be in power,” said Kailash Vijaywargiya.
While the BJP appears to want to gain maximum political mileage out of the incident, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is maintaining a fair stand to show they are impartial towards the investigation as the battle for the seat of power in West Bengal in 2021 remains the prime agenda.
