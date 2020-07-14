Bengal MLA Death: BJP asks President for CBI inquiry, Mamata govt says 'no political interference'

Meanwhile BJP National General Secretary and BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya had met President Ram Nath Kovind over the law and order situation in the state.

A letter which refers to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee without mentioning her name says that opposition political parties have also been threatened. More so, it adds, BJP workers have been threatened, which is unconstitutional.

“We condemn the gruesome incident of death of Shri Debendranath Roy, MLA of BJP in mysterious circumstances and we strongly demand CBI investigation into the entire matter. The State Police cannot be trusted to conduct an impartial investigation to apprehend the culprits,” read the letter.

“The killing is being portrayed as a suicide to change the scenario. The law and order of West Bengal has deteriorated and the ruling government has no right to be in power,” said Kailash Vijaywargiya.

While the BJP appears to want to gain maximum political mileage out of the incident, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is maintaining a fair stand to show they are impartial towards the investigation as the battle for the seat of power in West Bengal in 2021 remains the prime agenda.