Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray found hanging in his home; party claims he was killed and hanged

On Monday, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray's body was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. Debendra Nath Ray is BJP MLA from West Bengal’s Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur.
Social distancing went for a toss in the West Bengal village of Baliyadighi after Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging outside his home. People swarmed in numbers - all social distancing rules forgotten - to catch a glimpse of the corpse, even as police personnel tries moving the crowd away.
However, the West Bengal unit of the BJP has alleged that Ray was murdered and hanged outside his home, as reported by news agency ANI. The body has been taken for post mortem.
“People killed him, he was found hanging. There was enmity, he was called at 1:30 am from the house. He was at home. I think he was killed. We don’t know who called him. We want the perpetrators to be hung. He was called before, but this time they killed him,” said Prati Burman, Ray’s daughter in law.
“He was here at night at the tea stall. He had come to take his signature after which he went home. After that around 1:00 am, a mototcycle went past the house, everyone was asleep. He told my aunt, he will be back. But he did not come back all night. Then I came here and saw this horrific sight. I think miscreants killed and hung him. He was a running MLA. We want a CBI enquiry,” said Jitesh Chandra Rai, Ray's nephew.
