Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray found hanging in his home; party claims he was killed and hanged

On Monday, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray's body was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. Debendra Nath Ray is BJP MLA from West Bengal’s Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur.

Social distancing went for a toss in the West Bengal village of Baliyadighi after Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging outside his home. People swarmed in numbers - all social distancing rules forgotten - to catch a glimpse of the corpse, even as police personnel tries moving the crowd away.

However, the West Bengal unit of the BJP has alleged that Ray was murdered and hanged outside his home, as reported by news agency ANI. The body has been taken for post mortem.