Two army jawans killed, one injured after wall of barrack collapses in J-K Kathua

Two army jawans were killed and one was injured after the wall of a barrack collapsed in Machhedi of Kathua on Friday.

The two army personnel were killed and one seriously injured in the incident at Machhedi under police station Billawar, 150 km from Kathua late evening on Friday.

The Army personnel were working in a barrack when suddenly the wall fell down which resulted in serious injury to 3 soldiers. They were shifted to SDH Billawar where doctors declared two brought dead.

Subedar SN Singh, 45, resident of Sonipat, Haryana and Naik Pervez Kumar, 39, resident of Samba were killed.

Sepoy Mangal Singh, 46, resident of Panipat Haryana was injured and shifted to MH Pathankot. More details are awaited.