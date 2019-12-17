Twitterati hail reading of the Constitution's preamble at CAA protests

Several protests - some peaceful, some violent - erupted across India after police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University. Many protests, both spontaneous and organised were held on Monday.
Yesterday, while campuses saw demonstrations during the day, the action shifted to India Gate in the afternoon. During protest at India Gate groups of people gathered to read out the Preamble to the Constitution.
This was hailed by netizens who took to Twitter to express what they felt about people reading out the Preamble to the Constitution.
One user said, "This is powerful. Everyone should watch this and reflect on their idea of India." While other user said, "This is the India I grew up in.The preamble of our constitution is on the inner cover of most central board school textbooks and it’s difficult to understand how it can be so easily forgotten."
Several Delhi University students boycotted exams and held a protest outside the Arts Faculty in North Campus to express their solidarity with the movement. At ground zero of the student movement, a group of Jamia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold of a December Delhi morning to protest the action against their colleagues on Sunday. Hundreds more gathered on the streets in an orderly manner with some students forming a human chain to manage traffic. Several students were seen leaving for home but the anger simmered.
Fifty detained Jamia students were released early Monday but tension continued in the campus. Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar also supported the students, saying police entered the campus without permission.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)