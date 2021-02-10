Twitter lists action taken after Centre's notice, says some directions 'not consistent' with Indian law

Twitter on Wednesday listed a series of actions it took following the orders from the Indian government to suspend over 1,100 accounts for "provocative content."

In a statement, the company said it has taken a range of enforcement actions, including permanent suspension in certain cases, against more than 500 accounts.

This comes amid threat of penal action over non-compliance with the directions given by the IT ministry to block nearly 1,435 accounts in the wake of the farmers' protest. Twitter has been served with several separate blocking orders by the IT Ministry under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act over the last 10 days.