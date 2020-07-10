Twitter furious as Congress leader Udit Raj's Dalit organisation allegedly makes 'derogatory' comments against Brahmins

All India Parisangh, representing the Dalit community in the country, allegedly made disparaging comments against the Brahmins and posted a picture of a pig wearing a sacred thread. Moreover, it also made comments against country's judiciary.

The organization run by Congress leader Udit Raj posted a picture of a pig wearing 'Janeu'- the sacred thread and made a comment on the Judiciary as well.

All India Parisangh made these comments on Twitter only to delete it later.