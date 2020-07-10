Twitter furious as Congress leader Udit Raj's Dalit organisation allegedly makes 'derogatory' comments against Brahmins

All India Parisangh, representing the Dalit community in the country, allegedly made disparaging comments against the Brahmins and posted a picture of a pig wearing a sacred thread. Moreover, it also made comments against country's judiciary.
The organization run by Congress leader Udit Raj posted a picture of a pig wearing 'Janeu'- the sacred thread and made a comment on the Judiciary as well.
All India Parisangh made these comments on Twitter only to delete it later.
Well, this did not go well with the netizens as they went on to slam the Congress leader and his organisation for the remark. Some even urged the Home Minister Amit Shah to take action against them.
A Twitter user said, "Dear @DelhiPolice @HMOIndia, how can u tolerate such abuse against Brahmins? Why no action taken against Udit Raj?
@TwitterIndia, u accord BlueTick to such handles?"
Here's how netizens reacted;
