'Excavations at Ayodhya proves it was a Buddhist site', says former BJP MP and current Cong leader Udit Raj

Day after a five-feet Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of gods and goddesses were discovered at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, former BJP MP and current Congress leader Udit Raj said that the excavations have proved that it was a Buddhist site.

Taking to Twitter, Raj said in Hindi, "Excavations in Ayodhya proved that it was a Buddhist site. The entire area should be studied under the supervision of the Archaeological Department."

He added that the similarity will be seen in the Dhamma Chakra found in the Buddhist Stupas and the Dhamma Chakra found in Ayodhya. "For media to conclude that there was a Ram Temple here, would be a haste"