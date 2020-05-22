'Excavations at Ayodhya proves it was a Buddhist site', says former BJP MP and current Cong leader Udit Raj

Day after a five-feet Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of gods and goddesses were discovered at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, former BJP MP and current Congress leader Udit Raj said that the excavations have proved that it was a Buddhist site.
Taking to Twitter, Raj said in Hindi, "Excavations in Ayodhya proved that it was a Buddhist site. The entire area should be studied under the supervision of the Archaeological Department."
He added that the similarity will be seen in the Dhamma Chakra found in the Buddhist Stupas and the Dhamma Chakra found in Ayodhya. "For media to conclude that there was a Ram Temple here, would be a haste"
He further said, "At Ayodhya the Ram Mandir construction is going (on). While levelling the land, remains found resemble to Buddhism. Now no question to stop the construction & SC has decided it. My view is that let the historians/ archaeologists decide to whom it belong. True knowledge is a patriotic(sic)"
Earlier in the week, during the land levelling work at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, a five-feet Shivaling, seven pillars of black touchstone, six pillars of red sandstone and broken idols of gods and goddesses were discovered. Many objects of archaeological importance like flowers made of stone, Kalash, Aamalak, Dorjamb etc. were also found.
"Debris is being removed and land is being levelled at Ram Janmabhoomi since past 10 days. We have discovered pillars in the debris of the structure and carvings on sandstone. Found a Shivling there and a similar one at Kuber Teela," said Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.
Taking to Twitter, the official Twitter handle of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted the pictures of the archaeological findings. "The work (was) started on May 11, 2020. Since then many objects have been discovered during excavation. It include(s) many objects of archaeological importance like flowers made of stone, Kalash, Aamalak, Dorjamb etc.," they said.
They added, "During the excavation, a 5 feet Shivaling, 7 pillars of Black touchstone, 6 pillars of red sandstone & broken idols of Devi-Devtas have also been discovered. Work is continuing at slow pace due to strict regulations. We will be providing updates regularly."
Meanwhile, #बौद्धस्थल_अयोध्या (Buddhist site Ayodhya) began to trend on Twitter after the excavation. Here are a few Twitter reactions:
