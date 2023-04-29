Twitter blocks news wire agency ANI's account for being 'under age', netizens react

Twitter on Saturday blocked news wire agency Asian News International (ANI)’s account for being "under 13 years of age".
ANI's editor Smita Prakash announced this in a tweet from her personal handle.
"So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age!," Smita Prakash tweeted.
ANI's other handles are functional
The news agency has 7.6 million followers on Twitter. Its other Twitter handles like ANI Digital, ANI UP/Uttarakhand, ANI MP/CG?Rajasthan are functional.
Netizens reacts:
Taking it to Twitter, many users have reacted, with some calling the news wire agency as a "propaganda machine."
