Twitter blocks news wire agency ANI's account for being 'under age', netizens react

Twitter on Saturday blocked news wire agency Asian News International (ANI)’s account for being "under 13 years of age".

ANI's editor Smita Prakash announced this in a tweet from her personal handle.

"So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age!," Smita Prakash tweeted.

ANI's other handles are functional

The news agency has 7.6 million followers on Twitter. Its other Twitter handles like ANI Digital, ANI UP/Uttarakhand, ANI MP/CG?Rajasthan are functional.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens reacts:

Taking it to Twitter, many users have reacted, with some calling the news wire agency as a "propaganda machine."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)