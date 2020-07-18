'Try not to make this about religion...': PETA India takes on Shefali Vaidya, Jay Panda over 'protect cows' campaign

Needless to say, where there is a strange statement, there follows social media trolling and/or outrage. While many cracked jokes, others called out the organisation for what they deemed "selective outrage".

"Really, #PETA? A campaign to "protect cows" on #RakshaBandhan? Are cows harmed or butchered to celebrate #Rakhi? Could have been seen as astounding disconnect & ignorance, except for your track record of selective outrage in India & funding from global far left anarchist sources," tweeted National Vice President and spokesperson of the BJP, Baijayant Panda.

Others wondered how animal abuse was liked to the Raksha Bandhan festival, with some noting that they'd "never seen a leather Rakhi". Others focused on the slaughter of goats during Eid.

Peta India was quick to respond to the tweets, wondering whether the Twitter users, "cared about goats, but not cows".

"This campaign is pointing out cows are our sisters under the skin, like us, they want to live, & that Raksha Bandhan is a great day to extend our protection to our cow sisters not wearing leather," the organisation said. It added that they were not talking about leather rakhis, stating that this would be a good day to "extend protection to cows who are our sisters under the skin".