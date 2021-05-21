'Truth alone will endure...': Congress quotes Mahatma Gandhi after Twitter flags Sambit Patra's 'toolkit' tweet as 'manipulated media'

Twitter has labelled a tweet by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on the alleged toolkit prepared by Congress to target the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government as "manipulated media". For the uninitiated, the microblogging website flags tweets "that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated."

This came after the Congress party on Thursday wrote to Twitter asking it to permanently suspend the accounts of BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Irani. The grand old party accused the BJP of "grossly misusing" the microblogging website and said this has led to "large-scale dissemination of false information and has the potential to cause social unrest in the country, amidst the pandemic". The Congress has said that the 'toolkit' documents shared by the BJP are "fake" and has filed police complaint against its leaders.