Centre asks Twitter to remove 'manipulated media' tag for 'Congress toolkit' tweets: Report

The Central government has asked Twitter to remove "manipulated media" tags for tweets on an alleged "Congress toolkit", Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sources told news agency ANI.

MeitY has written a "strong communication" to global team of Twitter registering objection on use of "manipulated media" tag on certain tweets by Indian politicians with reference to a toolkit created to derail the govt's efforts against COVID-19, sources said.

"The Ministry has further stated that Twitter unilaterally chose to go ahead and designate certain tweets as 'manipulated', pending investigation. This action not only dilutes the credibility of Twitter but also puts question mark on status of Twitter as an "intermediary"," sources added.