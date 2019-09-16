Trump's decision to attend community event at Houston signifies special friendship between two countries: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the "special gesture" of US President Donald Trump to join the Indian community programme in Houston signifies special friendship between the two countries.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said he looks forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming Trump at the programme.

"A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA...highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.