 'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

The ‘Shakti Abhiyan’, an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress, aims to create an equal space for 'women’s interests' in politics and decision-making, driven by the representation 'of women by women' at all levels of governance -- local bodies, legislative assemblies, and Parliament.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI

New Delhi: Asserting true equality and justice requires more women in politics, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged women, who are passionate about creating real change to join the 'Shakti Abhiyan' which aims to create an equal space for 'women’s interests' in politics.

"A year ago, we launched the 'Indira Fellowship' with a mission to amplify women's voices in politics. Today, this initiative has grown into a powerful movement for women’s leadership," Gandhi said on X.

"True equality and justice requires more women in politics. 'Aadhi Abadi, Poora Haq' embodies our unwavering commitment to this cause," he said.

"I urge all women who are passionate about creating real change to join the 'Shakti Abhiyan' and become active participants in women-centric politics. By getting involved, you will contribute to building robust grassroots organisations and driving meaningful change. Join us and register today at http:haktiabhiyan.in," he said.

FPJ Shorts
'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Goa Land Scam: ₹50,000 Crore Fraud Exposed Involving Reclassification Of Forest Land, Chief Minister Under Scrutiny
Goa Land Scam: ₹50,000 Crore Fraud Exposed Involving Reclassification Of Forest Land, Chief Minister Under Scrutiny
Madhya Pradesh PSTET 2024 Application Window Opens October 1; All Details Inside!
Madhya Pradesh PSTET 2024 Application Window Opens October 1; All Details Inside!
US: Missing Cat Found After Pet Parents Receive Location Message From Microchip, Reunited
US: Missing Cat Found After Pet Parents Receive Location Message From Microchip, Reunited

"Together, we can create change, from the villages to the nation as a whole," Gandhi added.

Read Also
'Rahul Gandhi Has No Right To Insult Hindus, He Should Apologise', Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan...
article-image

What is 'Shakti Abhiyan' Initiative?

The ‘Shakti Abhiyan’, an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress, aims to create an equal space for 'women’s interests' in politics and decision-making, driven by the representation 'of women by women' at all levels of governance -- local bodies, legislative assemblies, and Parliament.

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative in honour of former prime minister Indira Gandhi to amplify the voices of women in the political arena and drive a much-needed transformation in our society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

'True Equality & Justice Require More Women In Politics,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Prashant Kishor To Launch New Political Party In Bihar On October 2

Prashant Kishor To Launch New Political Party In Bihar On October 2

Video: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Faints While Addressing Election Rally In J-K's Kathua

Video: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Faints While Addressing Election Rally In J-K's Kathua

Viral: Reel Craze Makes UP Man Do Pull-Ups Holding 10-Metre-High Signboard On National Highway 931;...

Viral: Reel Craze Makes UP Man Do Pull-Ups Holding 10-Metre-High Signboard On National Highway 931;...

Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective...

Mann Ki Baat's 114th Episode: 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Is An Example Of Strong Resolve & Collective...