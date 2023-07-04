Trouble For Tadka As Jeera Prices Shoot Up To ₹1000 Per Kg

Another surprise for your kitchen platter has arrived following the dramatic increase in tomato costs. The price of cumin (jeera), an appealing spice that enhances Indian food, has increased by almost 300% in the last eight months.

Traders give two reasons for the increase. One is that Gujarat, its main supplier, had a somewhat lower cumin yield in 2022–2023 than in previous years. Two, the manufacturing was hampered by the unplanned rain in March. As a result, the price of 1 kg of cumin in the retail markets of Lucknow has skyrocketed from Rs 250 to Rs 850/kg.

Monsoon season unfavorable for cumin farming

According to wholesalers and stockists, the monsoon season, which is unfavorable for cumin farming, may cause the prices to increase to Rs 1,000 per kilogram. From Unjha in Gujarat and a few regions in Rajasthan, cumin is shipped to Uttar Pradesh.

Although cumin is now used less frequently in ordinary cooking, its flavor-enhancing and aromatic capabilities still make it a beneficial ingredient in lower amounts.