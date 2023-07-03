Bhopal: Tomatoes Cost Rs 150/kg, Vegetables’ Prices Soar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tomatoes price jumped to new height in retail market of Bhopal on Sunday with Rs 150 per kilogram. Not only tomatoes, prices of other vegetables also increased drastically. Mandi traders association has attributed rise in price to short supply due to recent rain.

Due to heavy rain, transportation has also compounded the problems. Rain damaged vegetable crops. Ginger price is around Rs 300 per kilogram while green chilly is Rs 100 per kilogram.

Garlic is also Rs 200 per kilogram while onion price varies from Rs 30 per kilogram to Rs 40 per kilogram. Consumers said that the soaring vegetable prices have affected their kitchen budget and they are now compelled to adjust their purchases.

On the other hand, vendors said that they have no other option but to sell vegetables at this high rates as they procure vegetables from the main market at inflated rates, subsequently reselling them with a margin of Rs 10 to Rs 20.

Currently, vegetables are scarce in the market, and the available supply is being sourced from outside regions, incurring transportation charges that contribute to the soaring prices, venders added. Mandi traders Association president Harish Gyanchandani said, “Price rise is due to short supply of agriculture produce.

Crops also damaged due to rain and then transportation problems due to rain added to problems. This is reason, the vegetables which are transported from various others parts of state, are not being transported in Bhopal.”

Vegetables Rate/kg

Tomatoes Rs 150

Pointed Gourd Rs 80

French beans Rs 80

Ridge Gourd Rs80

Cauliflower Rs60

Bitter Gourd Rs 60

Cabbage Rs50

Brinjal Rs50

Pumpkin Rs50

Song Gourd Rs50

Lady finger Rs50

Potatoes Rs 30