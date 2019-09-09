Trouble for MP CM Kamal Nath as MHA to reopen 1984 riot cases

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has cleared a proposal to reopen the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Delhi's Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

"A big victory for Akali Dal. SIT Opens case against @OfficeOfKNath for his alleged involvement in 1984 Sikh genocide. Notification issued by MHA upon my submission last year, Case number 601/84 to reopen and consider fresh Evidence against Kamal Nath," Sirsa said in a tweet.

Sirsa, who is the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the allegations against Kamal Nath.

"I thank the SIT for reopening the case. I request the people who were an eyewitness to Kamal Nath killing Sikhs to come forward and become a witness, there is no need to be scared," he said in another tweet.

"Very soon he (Kamal Nath) will be arrested and face the same fate as Sajjan Kumar," the Akali leader said. Three-time Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is serving a life sentence for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Sirsa also lashed out at the Congress for continuing with Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh despite his alleged involvement in the 1984 riots targeting the Sikh community.

Briefing the media, he urged interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi to seek Kamal Nath's resignation so that Sikhs get justice for the 1984 riots near Gurdwara Rakab Ganj here.

The SIT was formed after Akali leaders, including Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, had alleged that Kamal Nath had incited violence against Sikhs in 1984 following the assasination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The development comes at a time when the Madhya Pradesh Congress is split wide open over the differences between Kamal Nath and Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia.