Trouble for Lalu Prasad Yadav as CBI gets nod to prosecute him in alleged land-for-job scam case

Trouble for Lalu Prasad Yadav as CBI gets nod to prosecute him in alleged land-for-job scam case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav | PTI
The Central Bureau of Investigation got prosecution sanction against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land for a job scam, news agency PTI reported.

Chargesheet filed by CBI last year

The Central Agency had filed a chargsheet in October 2022 against the RJD chief, his wife Rabri Devi and 14 others in an alleged scam during his tenure in the Railways.

The central agency had registered a preliminary enquiry on September 23, 2021 related to the alleged scam in the Railways which was converted into an FIR on May 18.

Read Also
Jabalpur’s Malviya Chowk & Sharad Yadav: How the prominent Bihar politician remained connected to...
article-image

What was the alleged land-for-jobs scam?

Candidates were allegedly appointed as substitutes in group D positions within three days of applying in "undue haste" by Railway officials and were later, regularised when the "individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land", according to CBI.

The transfers were made through deeds in the name of Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, it alleged.

The agency has alleged that land measuring about 1.05 lakh square feet in Patna was acquired by Prasad's family members by making payments to the sellers in cash.

Read Also
WATCH VIDEO: 'Differences never resulted in bitterness' says Lalu Prasad Yadav on 'bade bhai' Sharad...
article-image

