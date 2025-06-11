Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

In a sensational murder case, Tripura Police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with the brutal murder of a youth whose body was found inside a refrigerator in Gandacherra under Dhalai district. The crime took place on June 8 in Agartala, and the body was recovered three days later over triangular love.

He said that the victim, 24-year-old Sariful Islam—an electrician working under the Agartala Smart City Project—was allegedly murdered on the night of June 8.

Speaking to the media, West Tripura District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said the incident stemmed from a love triangle.

“Dr. Dibakar Saha (29), who completed his MBBS from Bangladesh, called Sariful to his residence in the Indranagar area of Agartala on the pretext of handing over a gift. Upon his arrival, Sariful found three other individuals present—Animesh Yadav (21), Nabanit Das (25), and Jaydeep Das (20). According to our preliminary investigation, the group had pre-planned the murder,” said the SP.

The police official further stated that Sariful was in a relationship with a girl who is the cousin of Dr. Dibakar Saha. Dibakar was reportedly also infatuated with the same woman, which led to growing tensions between the two men.

“Driven by jealousy and resentment, Dibakar allegedly conspired to eliminate his romantic rival. Sariful was strangled to death by the group. His body was then stuffed into a trolley bag and shifted to another house,” said the SP.

On June 9, Dibakar’s parents—Dipak Saha (52) and Debika Saha—arrived from Gandacherra with a vehicle. In a shocking turn of events, they allegedly helped transport the body, which had been stored in a refrigerator, to Gandacherra in an attempt to dispose of it discreetly.

The police later recovered the body and arrested all six accused—Dr. Dibakar Saha, the three accomplices, and his parents.

“The investigation is still underway, and more details will be revealed as it progresses,” added SP Kumar.