 Tripura: Police Seize 44 Kg Of Drugs Worth ₹2.52 Lakh At Agartala Railway Station
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Representational Image

Agartala (Tripura): Agartala Government Railway (GRP) Police seized 44 kg of drugs worth Rs 2.52 lakhs at Agartala Railway Station, railway police said on Tuesday.

About The Seizure

Acting on a tip-off, police on Tuesday conducted a search near the 13th rail track on the Agartala to Jirania route, near Agartala Railway Station. During the operation, authorities recovered 44 kg of dried cannabis from bushes alongside the tracks. The narcotics were allegedly being smuggled out of the state via train.

According to the police, the seized cannabis has an estimated market value of approximately Rs 2.52 lakhs. The Agartala GRP (Government Railway Police) station has launched an investigation to identify the individuals responsible for this illegal consignment. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

About The Seizure Of 1.20 Lakh Yaba Tablets

Earlier, on Monday, three accused were arrested after the recovery of 1.20 lakh Yaba tablets and 537 grams of heroin, the total market value of seized drugs being Rs 42 crore, from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj district.

Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, told ANI that the accused had tried to carry the seized narcotics to the rest of the country through Guwahati.

The accused were identified as Hanif Uddin of the Ratabari police station area and Jabrul Hussain of the Patharkandi police station area of Karimganj district.

