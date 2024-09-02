Assam: Karimganj Police Arrest 3 For Carrying 1 Lakh Yaba Tablets In Major Anti-Narcotics Operation; Visuals Surface

Karimganj (Assam): The Assam Police conducted an anti-narcotics operation in the Jalalpur area on Monday, where the officials seized 1 lakh Yaba tablets and arrested three accused individuals who were allegedly carrying the yaba tablets, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Police On Their Commitment To A 'Drug-Free Assam'

Congratulating the Assam Police for their commitment to a 'Drug-free Assam', the Chief Minister posted on X that officials apprehended the accused individuals travelling in a vehicle from a neighbouring state.

The post said, "Acting on credible information, @karimganjpolice conducted an anti-narcotics operation in the Jalalpur area today, seizing a vehicle with 1,00,000 YABA tablets and apprehending three individuals. The vehicle was coming from a neighbouring State. Kudos to @assampolice for their commitment to a #DrugFreeAssam."

In another incident on September 1, Police arrested three accused for allegedly carrying around 2.95 grams after the officials received a tip-off and conducted a raid in the area, according to Dhemaji Police.

About Another Anti-Narcotics Operation

In another post on X, the CM informed of another anti-narcotics operation on August 31 in Chargola Bazar by the Karimganj police, where another accused was apprehended for allegedly being in possession of 10 thousand YABA tablets.

Based on credible input, @karimganjpolice conducted an anti-narcotics operation in Chargola Bazar today, apprehending an individual found in possession of 10,000 Yaba tablets.



Kudos to @assampolice for their relentless efforts towards a #DrugFreeAssam.#AssamAgainstDrugs pic.twitter.com/BzCGPECYnk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2024

The state government has carried out multiple anti-narcotics operations in different areas of the state in an effort to curb illicit drug smuggling. Additionally, a crackdown on illicit liquor has also happened. On September 1, 800 litres of illicit liquor were destroyed after police received information about the liquor in Railway Colony under Rangapara police station, according to Sonitpur Police.

Karimganj police have also carried out a drive against illicit liquor and IMFLs at Ashimganj under the Patharkandi Police station, seizing multiple bottles of illicit liquor and raising awareness against the consumption of illicit liquor.

On August 7, the Tripura Police, along with the Border Security Force (BSF) also seized Rs 70 lakh worth of Yaba tablets and arrested around 11 Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian in four separate operations.