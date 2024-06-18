 Assam: Police Seize Large Quantity Of Drugs Worth ₹48 Crore In 2 Separate Operations In Sivasagar & Karbi Anglong; 3 Held
Assam: Police Seize Large Quantity Of Drugs Worth ₹48 Crore In 2 Separate Operations In Sivasagar & Karbi Anglong; 3 Held

In the first operation, the Sivasagar district police team recovered a total of 399 cases of heroin, weighing about 4.6 kg, while in the second operation, they recovered 8.033 kg of morphine.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Guwahati: Police recovered and seized a large quantity of drugs worth Rs 48 crore in two separate operations in Assam's Sivasagar and Karbi Anglong districts.

Accused Arrested

Police also apprehended three persons in these two operations. In the first operation, Sivasagar district police intercepted a Tata 407 truck on the night of June 16-17, which was coming from the Nagaland side.

"During the search, the police team recovered a total of 399 soap cases of heroin weighing about 4.6 kg from the vehicle and apprehended two persons," a senior police official said.

In another operation, Karbi Anglong district police recovered 8.033 kg of morphine and apprehended one person.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Applauds Efforts Of Police Personnel

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "Striking the Drugs Network; Drugs recovered worth Rs48cr! In two separate anti-narcotics operations carried out, @assampolice has been able to recover a huge quantity of drugs coming from a neighbouring State and save countless lives from getting ruined. @SivasagarPol recovered 4.6kg heroin valued at Rs 40cr and apprehended 2 accused. @karbianglongpol recovered 8.033kg morphine valued at Rs 8cr and apprehended one accused. Good job Team Assam."

