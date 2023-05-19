 Assam: Moirabari town Kabristhan bans cremation of people involved in drug smuggling/consumption
The decision has been taken to spread awareness about the menace of drugs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Morigaon: The Moirabari town Kabristhan committee has banned the cremation of the people who are involved in the smuggling of drugs or consuming drugs. The decision has been taken to spread awareness about the menace of drugs, Mehboob Akhtar, President, Moirabari town, Kabristhan Committee said on Friday.

