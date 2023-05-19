Assam: Moirabari town Kabristhan bans cremation of people involved in drug smuggling/consumption |

Morigaon: The Moirabari town Kabristhan committee has banned the cremation of the people who are involved in the smuggling of drugs or consuming drugs. The decision has been taken to spread awareness about the menace of drugs, Mehboob Akhtar, President, Moirabari town, Kabristhan Committee said on Friday.