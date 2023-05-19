Aryan Khan drugs case: 'Gyaneshwar Singh asked me how can I afford good clothes?', Sameer Wankhede's BIG caste discrimination charge at senior NCB officer

Gyaneshwar Singh (L) and Sameer Wankhede (R) |

Mumbai: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has accused then Deputy Director of the NCB Gyaneshwar Singh of humiliating and harassing during an investigation as Wankhede belongs to a backward community.

Wankhede has been named in a first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI along with four others in connection with the sensational drug bust case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.

The FIR is based on the investigation report of the then Deputy Director of NCB Gyaneshwar Singh, who headed a Special Enquiry Team (SET).

Wankhede, in his complaint to the The National Commission for Schedule Castes, alleged that despite approaching the Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai in August 2022 seeking an FIR against Singh under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, no action was taken against Singh.

'How can I wear good clothes and How can I afford them?'

In the complaint copy accessed by Free Press Journal, Wankhede mentions about the questions posed by the Special Enquiry Team headed by CVO Gyaneshwar Singh. He called the questions "extremely humiliating, derogatory and without any application of mind.”

“Some of the questions that displayed disrespectful and derogatory mentality of the CVO were How can I wear good clothes and 'How can I afford them?", Wankhede said.

Wankhede pointed out that it establishes the “mindset” of the CVO that the persons belonging to the scheduled castes cannot wear good clothes”, live a decent life and provide a decent living for the family, rise above the inherent issue of poverty and caste system and stand together with others.

“I replied to such questions that I followed the tenants of the Hon'ble Bharat Rama Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar to which the CVO in front of his other officers started laughing uncontrollably and said Yeh sab yahan nahi chalega which was all the more humiliating,” said Wankhede.

'Gyaneshwar Singh threatened to sack me from job'

Further, Wankhese alleged that Singh had threatened to fire him from his job claiming that his caste certificate was fake. “While the reason for such personal vendetta against me remains unclear, the CVO had also previously challenged me by claiming that since my caste certificate was forged, there is no way my caste status would get cleared and he also threatened one that he will make sure I lose my job.”

Wankhede believes Gyaneshwar Singh, despite being kept in the loop, utlitised the CBI go against him to help Aryan Khan to pull out Aryan Khan from the the drug case.

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede on Friday moved the vacation bench of the Bombay High Court seeking no coercive action against him in the Rs 25 crore extortion case. In his appeal, Wankhede said the CBI action against him is an act of revenge and the matter is listed for hearing at 2.30pm.