See exclusive chats of Sameer Wankhede with NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 18, 2023
Chats between the two officers post the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in October 2021 have been exclusively accessed by The Free Press Journal.
In the conversation, Wankhede mentions Aryan Khan was given free tickets worth Rs 27 lakh for himself and 8 friends to promote the rave party held aboard Mumbai-Goa Cordelia cruise.
In the Whatsapp chats with Gyaneshwar Singh, Wankhede also talked about how celebrities like Aryan Khan are roped in, named as brand ambassador to sell rave party tickets to youth so that the drug mafia can expand their clientele of drugs and sex pills.
Following the Cordelia cruise fallout, Sameer Wankhede was later quizzed by top officials of NCB under a vigilance probe headed by Gyaneshwar Singh and also by the CBI which this Tuesday booked him for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as bribe for not framing Bollywood actor SRK's son Aryan Khan.
In this chat Wankhede explains about drugs like MDMA and what they are used for
He goes on to tell what the drugs do to both the sexes (Men & women)
Wankhede explains about drug menace in India and how Bollywood plays a vital role in the whole drug trade
Wankhede had earlier told news agency PTI that Singh had "humiliated and mocked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar", adding that "I have faced continuous harassment and exploitation for a year."
