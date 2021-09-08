Tripura: CPI(M) offices set on fire allegedly BJP goons

Tripura: Several places in Tripura turned into battlefield after CPI(M) headquarters in Udaipur was set ablaze allegedly by BJP goons. Apart from Udaipur, the CPI (M) office in Agartala was also set on fire after bulldozing the iron gate.

Condemning the attack, CPI (M) general secretary Gautam Das said that not only party offices but the alleged BJP people also attacked several CPI(M) leaders.

“BJP is using state machinery to attack the opposition voices in the state. This cowardly attack must immediately stop. BJP is scared of the voices that are exposing it in the state and hence is resorting to terror,” said Das.

According to BJP, the CPI (M) attacked them during a protest rally and also that the BJP doesn’t believe in vandalism.

Reportedly, senior CPI(M) leader Rabin Deb also attacked former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar in a rally on Monday.

“CPI(M) leader Pradip Majumdar was also attacked and set his vehicle on fire. This vandalism did not happen in Tripura before,” said Rabin.

BJP general secretary Tinku Roy said that BJP activist Mofiz Miah while crossing during a rally of CPI(M) youth wing was critically injured.

“BJP is a democratic party but at the end of being maligned by the CPIM today’s incident was just people’s fury against the continuous attack on BJP by the CPIM and TMC. Both TMC and CPIM together are violent against BJP,” said Tinku Roy.

Notably, a newspaper office near CPIM office was also vandalized in the attack.

West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and TMC leader Sushmita Deb went to the spot and condemned the attack and later also met former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

Chandrima said that there are several political parties in India and everyone has the right to choose any political party.

“It is people’s discretion to choose a political party but setting some party offices and vehicles on fire is an anti-democratic act,” said Chandrima.

According to poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty, citing ‘people’s fury’ to hide the violent act is common for the ruling party.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 10:39 PM IST