Tripura CM Biplab Deb apologises for 'Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have less brains' comment

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb landed in a controversy after he said that Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but have less brains while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. The BJP leader made the comment while addressing a programme at the Agartala Press Club on Sunday.

In a viral video clip, Deb was heard saying, "For Bengal or Bengalis, it is said that one should not challenge them when it is regarding intelligence. Bengalis are known as very intelligent and it is their identity." Whereas, Punjabis and Jats are known for their physical strength, he said.

"When we talk about the people of Punjab, we say he's a Punjabi, a Sardar. They may have less intelligence but are very strong. One can't win them over by strength but with love and affection. A large number of Jats live in Haryana. So what do people say about Jats? Jats are less intelligent but are very healthy. If one challenges a Jat, he will bring a gun from his house," Deb said.

Watch Video: