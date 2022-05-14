Tripura: Biplab Kumar Deb resigns, Manik Saha new CM

Tripura: Ten months before the Assembly elections, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb resigned from his post on Saturday.

No sooner did he send his resignation letter to Tripura Governor than the speculation started over the reason for his resignation.

It can be noted that on Friday Deb had a closed-door meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

Ending the speculation, Deb said that no one is bigger than the party and also that he will look after the organization of the party.

“Biplab Deb can adjust in any role. I will take care of the organization ahead of the Assembly election. If the organization gets destroyed then how can BJP form the government again? Every good thing comes with an expiry date. I will do whatever my party will ask me to do,” said Deb.

Meanwhile, Tripura BJP state president Manik Saha will be the next Chief Minister of Tripura and also that Deb is likely to be sent to Rajya Sabha from Tripura.

“Manik Saha is a responsible leader and he will further the incomplete works in the state. Every MP and MLA accepted him as the next Chief Minister. Saha will take oath on Sunday,” further mentioned Deb also adding that he will visit the grassroots to make the party stronger ahead of 2023 polls.

At the time of reporting both Saha and Deb went to meet the Governor. A section of BJP leaders were also seen fighting amidst each other over the resignation of Deb. Several BJP workers have been involved in ruckus after Deb’s sudden resignation took the entire party by surprise and some leaders even threatened to commit suicide.

It can be recalled that TMC who had made inroads in Tripura during the Agartala Municipal polls cried foul against Biplab Deb and his alleged mismanagement.

Taking to Twitter, Trinamool Congress said, “Goodbye & good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in #Tripura! Enough damage done. So much so that even the top bosses at @BJP4India are fed up of his INCOMPETENCE. Folks at BJP seem very rattled by what @AITCofficial achieved in the state. CHANGE IS INEVITABLE.”

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 08:25 PM IST