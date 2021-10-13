'Transfer case to Kanpur': Widow of businessman killed in Gorakhpur raid joins duty as OSD - All you need to know

Kanpur: Meenakshi Gupta, the widow of the businessman Manish Gupta who was allegedly killed in a police raid at a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, joined as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Kanpur Development Authority on Tuesday. "The case should be transferred to Kanpur from Gorakhpur," she said.

Earlier on September 30, the Uttar Pradesh government met the widow of the deceased and promised a fair trial in the case and a job for Meenakshi Gupta. Speaking to ANI, Meenakshi Gupta said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met us and he has ensured a fair investigation of the whole case." "The case will be transferred to Kanpur now and our request for the CBI investigation has also been accepted," she added.

The case so far

Manish Gupta (38), a property dealer from Kanpur, died in a hotel in Gorakhpur in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said they entered his hotel room as they were on the lookout for "suspicious persons", as per a zeenews report. They claimed that Manish Gupta died of a head injury sustained from falling to the ground as he was drunk.

As per the post mortem report, businessman Manish Gupta sustained injuries on the face, head and several other parts of the body.

Gupta's family has alleged that he was beaten to death by police during a raid. His wife, Meenakshi, has accused the police and hotel staff of an alleged cover-up. "My husband was murdered in that hotel, he was killed by a policeman. There was no blood on the scene even though my husband was beaten bloody. Two of his friends said that there was blood everywhere, but the hotel staff cleaned it up," she told reporters.

The police department suspended six policemen for negligence during the raid at the hotel room in which Manish Gupta had died.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met with the family members of the deceased trader including his wife. He assured a government job to the wife of deceased trader and other possible help. Minakshi Gupta, wife of deceased, would be given a job in the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA). After meeting with the CM, Minakshi Gupta said she is fully satisfied that the matter would be looked into and guilty policemen will not be spared. The CM has already said that the policemen be terminated from job if found guilty in the investigation.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 09:57 AM IST