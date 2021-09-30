Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets family of 'murdered' Kanpur businessman, offers job and help

Lucknow: The death of a young trader in a hotel at Gorakhpur has exposed the brutal face of Uttar Pradesh police. The postmortem report, evidences and eyewitness accounts have pointed out that it was case of extortion by the local police. In the postmortem report of deceased trader Manish Gupta, it has been stated that he had multiple injuries caused due to severe beating. The owner of the hotel where the trader was staying too has confirmed that policemen conducting search had thrashed Manish badly. The hotel owner Subhash Shukla said that to destroy the evidence of its brutality, the police took away the DVR of the CCTV cameras.

Accusing the in charge of Ramgarh Talab police outpost in Gorakhpur, JN Singh of unnecessary torturing the guests staying in the hotels of the area, Shukla said that same happened on the unfateful night of Tuesday. According to him, the police in charge came to the hotel and immediately went inside the room number 512 where Manish Gupta was staying with two of his friends. While the other two had shown their identity proof, Manish asked the reason for the search, which annoyed policemen.

However, the Gorakhpur police in its report sent to the state government has denied any such incident. According to its report, the trader Manish Gupta was fleeing from the hotel room when asked to provide identity proof and subsequently fallen from the window causing severe injuries that took his life. The Additional Director General (ADG), Law & Order, Prashant Kumar said that so far field report from Gorakhpur has been received. However, detail investigation is going on and the guilty people would be punished. So far, six policemen including Inspector JN Singh have been suspended.

Yogi meets family, assures job and help

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met with the family members of the deceased trader including his wife. He assured a government job to the wife of deceased trader and other possible help. Minakshi Gupta, wife of deceased, would be given a job in the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA). After meeting with the CM, Minakshi Gupta said she is fully satisfied that the matter would be looked into and guilty policemen will not be spared. The CM has already said that the policemen be terminated from job if found guilty in the investigation.

Akhilesh Yadav reaches Kanpur, to give Rs 20 lakh

Earlier on Thursday morning, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Kanpur and met with family members of deceased trader. He demanded enquiry by a sitting judge and termination of guilty police officials. The SP chief announced that his party would provide a financial assistance to the family of trader. He said that there is complete lawlessness in the state and no one is safe in this government.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 06:49 PM IST