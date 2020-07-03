Trans tales: Important LGBTQ characters in Indian mythology

One such tale which is famous in Indian mythology is of Mohini who was the female incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The Bhagavata Purana has a reference to the story of the enchantress, Mohini. According to many epics, Mohini and Shiva later gave birth to their son Ayyappa.

In one of the reincarnations, Vishnu who was born as Krishna becomes Mohini to marry Aravan. He was the son of Arjun and the Naga princess Uloopi. Aravan was chosen to be sacrificed for the Pandavas’ victory in the Kurukshetra war. However, he had one last wish of not dying unmarried. As per the legend, no woman came forward to marry him. The story then unfolds with Krishna taking the form of Mohini to marry Aravan. The tale is widely believed in India and Aravan is still considered a patron god of some transgender communities in the country even today.

The famous Ardhanarishvara, androgynous form of Shiva in Indian legends represents the masculinity of Shiva blended with the femininity of Parvati. This androgynous version of Shiva is equally famous as 'Lakshmi-Narayan' which was formed after a union between Lakshmi and her husband Vishnu.

Among the many deities which are considered as patrons of the transgender community, the story of Devi Bahuchara who was the daughter of Bapaldaan Detha is quite well known. Her primary temple is located in Becharaji town in Mehsana district of Gujarat, India.

According to a prevalent story, once when Devi Bahuchara was travelling in a caravan along with her sisters, a bandit named Bapiya attempted to molest her. In an attempt to deter the bandit, she cut off her breast. The goddess did not resort to violence to defeat the bandit. She even asked him to expiate for his sin by dressing and behaving like a woman.