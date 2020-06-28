50th anniversary of pride: LGBTQ events go online

Mexico's LGBTQI community along with celebrities came together for the world's largest online pride event, held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organized and coordinated by the Incluye T (Includes You) Committee, the event with the hashtag #ElOrgulloPermanece (#PrideEndures) took place on Saturday evening and was aired live on Youtube, Facebook and Mexican broadcaster Canal Once, reports Efe news.

Meanwhile, what is normally an outpouring on the streets of New York City is going to look a little different this year, thanks to social distancing rules required by the coronavirus.

With the city's massive Pride parade cancelled, the performances Sunday will be virtual, the flags will be flying in emptier than normal spaces, and the protesters will be masked.

Also, The Taiwanese capital held its annual LGBT pride parade on Sunday, making it one of the few places in the world to proceed with such an event in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade in Taipei has drawn tens of thousands of people in the past, but participant numbers on Sunday were reduced by both virus concerns and heavy rain.

Still, those who did take part said it was a testament both to Taiwan's ability to contain the pandemic and its commitment to rights for people of all sexual orientations.

Taiwan is the only place in Asia where same-sex marriage is legal, and its liberal political system has long promoted human rights, free speech and freedom of assembly.