Odisha: Government declares Madhu Babu Pension for transgenders

The Odisha government has decided to include the transgender community under the social welfare scheme -- Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY), said a minister on Friday.

Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Minister Ashok Chandra Panda informed that the transgenders can apply for the pension on the website or via application forms. About 6,000 transgenders are likely to get benefit under the MBPY.

Pension ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 900 per month will be provided to them based on their age.

"In 2019 election manifesto, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had promised to include the transgender community under the MBPY. Now, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal in this regard," said Panda.