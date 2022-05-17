Trains cancelled, diverted, rescheduled due to Non-Interlocking work on NorthEastern Railway zone; check details here

Following trains will be cancelled/diverted/rescheduled due to Pre-Non-Interlocking work from 17.5.2022 to 05.6.2022 and Non-Interlocking work from 06.6.2022 to 08.6.2022 in connection with yard remodelling work at Gonda station on North Eastern Railway.

Cancellation of Trains:

Train no 12597 Gorakhpur-CSMT Antyodaya Express JCO 31.5.2022 & 07.6.2022.

Train no 12598 CSMT-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express JCO 01.6.2022 & 08.6.2022

Train no 15065 Gorakhpur-Panvel Express JCO 31.5.2022, 02.6.2022, 03.6.2022, 05.6.2022, 06.6.2022 & 07.6.2022.

Train no 15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur Express JCO 01.6.2022, 03.6.2022, 04.6.2022, 06.6.2022, 07.6.2022 & 08.6.2022.

Train no 22537 Gorakhpur-LTT Kushinagar Express JCO 08.6.2022.

Train no 15017 LTT-Gorakhpur Express JCO 10.6.2022.

Train no 11079 LTT-Gorakhpur Express JCO 02.6.2022.

Train no 11080 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 04.6.2022.

Diversion of trains:

Train no 15065 Gorakhpur-Panvel Express JCO 17.5.2022, 19.5.2022, 20.5.2022, 22.5.2022, 23.5.2022, 24.5.2022, 26.5.2022, 27.5.2022, 29.5.2022 & 30.5.2022 will be diverted via Gorakhpur-Basti-Gonda and will halt at Khalilabad at 08.10 hrs and Basti at 08.37 hrs.

Train no 15066 Panvel-Gorakhpur Express JCO 16.5.2022, 17.5.2022, 18.5.2022, 20.5.2022, 21.5.2022, 23.5.2022, 24.5.2022, 25.5.2022, 27.5.2022, 28.5.2022, 30.5.2022 & 31.5.2022 will be diverted via Gonda- Basti- Gorakhpur and will halt at Basti at 20.37 hrs and Khalilabad at 21.12 hrs.

Train no 11080 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 21.5.2022, 28.5.2022 & 04.6.2022 will be diverted via Gorakhpur-Basti-Gonda and will halt at Khalilabad at 08.10 hrs and Basti at 08.37 hrs.

Train no 11079 LTT-Gorakhpur Express JCO 19.5.2022, 26.5.2022 & 02.6.2022 will be diverted via Gonda- Basti- Gorakhpur and will halt at Basti at 20.37 hrs and Khalilabad at 21.12 hrs.

Rescheduling of trains by two hours from Gorakhpur

Train no 15065 Gorakhpur-Panvel Express JCO 17.5.2022, 19.5.2022, 20.5.2022, 22.5.2022, 23.5.2022, 24.5.2022, 26.5.2022, 27.5.2022, 29.5.2022 & 30.5.2022

Train no 11080 Gorakhpur-LTT Express JCO 21.5.2022 & 28.5.2022

Passengers have been requested to kindly bear with the administration for the inconvenience caused and have been asked to to please check the current running status of the train on the Railway enquiry system.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 08:13 PM IST