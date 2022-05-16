MoS railways inaugurates several projects for increasing infrastructure capacities & enhancing passenger amenities

Darshana Jardosh – Minister of State for Railways & Textiles inaugurated various infrastructural projects pertaining to safety and enhancing convenience through speedier connectivity at a function held at Unjha station on 13th May, 2022. Purnesh Modi - Minister of Road and Building, Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism & Pilgrimage Development, Govt. of Gujarat; Nitinbhai Patel – Ex Deputy Chief Minister, Govt. of Gujarat; MPs - Smt Shardaben Patel, Bharatsinhji Dabhi, Parbatbhai, Jugalsinh Lokhandwala, Dineshchandra Anavadiya and MLAs – Ramanbhai Patel, Ajmalji Thakor & Karshanbhai Solanki, other distinguished guests including Tarun Jain – Divisional Railway Manager of Ahmedabad Division of WR and senior railway officers were also present.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in a major boost to enhancing safety, speed & increasing the mobility, MoSR Darshana Jardosh inaugurated several Road over Bridges - the newly constructed Road Over Bridges at Palanpur – Umardashi, Unjha - Bhandu Motidhau section & Twin Road Over Bridge (No.1) at Palanpur station and also a Pedestrian Subway at Palanpur Yard in Ahmedabad Division. In her address, MoSR shared her vision for Indian Railways in general as well as for Western Railway and welcomed the new & positive changes that Railways is bringing to the region. She emphasized that these public welfare projects will increase safety & security of passengers and will also bring about ease in commuting and comfort to all stakeholders.

Thakur further stated that the new Road over Bridges have been constructed in lieu of Level Crossings (LC No. 170, 206, 208B) while a Twin ROB (No.1) has been constructed at Palanpur yard. The ROBs have been constructed at a cost of Rs. 148.77 crores on cost sharing basis with Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) and also with State Government (in case of ROB in lieu of 208B). These projects have a direct impact on enhancing the safety & increasing the speed of trains as well as maintaining punctuality of rail traffic. The ROBs provides a smooth & safer alternative for vehicular movement thus reducing congestion. It also provides better connectivity for people from Bhandu, Visnagar, Jetal Vasna, Esbipura, Palanpur, etc. with Highway. Also, a new pedestrian subway has been constructed by DFFCIL at Palanpur station at a cost of Rs. 3.5 crores. The subway consists of ramps on both ends & will facilitate easy and safe movement of pedestrians, including Divyangjans.

