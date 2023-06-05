Train tragedy averted: Alert railway staff flags crack on base of Kollam- Chennai Egmore Express' coach; prevents mishap

crack on the base of a coach, just above the wheel of the Kollam Junction-Chennai Egmore Express (16102) train | Twitter

The tragic Odisha train accident in Balasore near Bahanaga Bazar Railway station has raised the issue of train safety in India on various routes. Now, a video shared on social media shows that a tragedy was prevented after it was noticed in time that the Kollam Junction-Chennai Egmore Express (16102) train in Shengottailong had a long crack on the base of a coach, just above the wheel. The railway staff noticed the defect and got the particular coach immediately removed, according to reports.

The train only left for Madurai once the coach was detached. The whole procedure caused a delay of one-and-a-half-hour. The train got another coach as replacement when it reached Madurai, as per reports.

"A train accident was averted as the railway staff noticed a crack on the base of a coach (S3) above the wheel on Kollam to Chennai Egmore express (16102) train in Shengottai. The particular coach was removed in Shengottai & another coach was attached with train in Madurai," wrote a user and shared the video.

Safety of trains and passengers the focal point

Train safety and management of the railway tracks and signalling system has become the focal point after the Odisha train accident that claimed 288 lives and resulted in injuries to over 1000 people. The discourse around collision prevention system in trains and Kavach system also dominated the headlines after the deadly train crash. The Railway board on Sunday in its press briefing said that Kavach's implementation will be extended and that other safety measures will be strengthened to prevent such largescale train accidents in future.