Tragic: 55-Year-Old British Citizen Dies While Surfing At Varkala Beach In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram: In what seems to be a holiday that was turned into a nightmare, a 55-year-old British citizen lost his life while surfing at Varkala Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Roy John. According to the police, the incident took place at Varkala Papanasam sea where John encountered strong surf conditions.

Local media reports said that Roy John was taken from the water by the life guard and the police. He was found with a broken neck after hitting the sandbank. He was seriously injured and was rushed to Varkala Taluk Hospital, but his life could not be saved. The body was shifted to Taluk Hospital Mortuary.

Recently the Department of Tourism organized an International Surfing Festival at Varkala. More than 65 contestants from India and abroad participated. The competition was under 16 boys, open category male and female categories.

beach tourism activities halted last month

A report from ANI said that Earlier this month, beach tourism activities were halted in Kerala's Kannur due to the rough seas in many coastal areas of the southern city. In the wake of rough seas, the District Disaster Management Authority instructed the District Tourism Promotion Council to temporarily ban beach activities at various tourist centres in the district.

Meanwhile, on March 9 this year in Varkala, at least 15 people were injured after the railing of a floating bridge collapsed due to strong waves and consequently people fell into the sea. The injured, including women and children were immediately hospitalised.

Varkhala beach

Varkala, is a hamlet that is located on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It has several tourist attractions that include a beach, a 2000-year-old Vishnu Temple and the Ashramam - Sivagiri Mutt a little distance from the beach. The Papanasam Beach (also called as Varkala Beach), which is ten kilometers away from Varkala attracts massive influx of tourists every year.