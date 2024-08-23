Nepal: Indian Bus Accident Deceased Includes Devotees From Maharashtra, 14 Dead,16 Severely Injured; Tragic Videos Surface

Bus Carrying Tourists From Maharashtra Plunges Into River In Nepal | Screengrab from X video/ @Arv_Ind_Chauhan

A bus carrying more than 40 passengers from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Nepal on Friday, resulting in the death of 14 people and leaving 16 others injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

All the passengers were residents of Bhusawal, Maharashtra, who had gone to Nepal for a trip.

An Indian tourist bus ferrying 41 passengers from Bhusawal, Maharashtra, along with a driver & a conductor, plunged more than 150 m into Marshyangdi River near the Aanbu Khaireni region of Tanahu District in Nepal at around 11:30 am. 22 are admitted in hospital. pic.twitter.com/juYYP7t7Vd — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) August 23, 2024

Nepal | An Indian passenger bus with 40 people onboard has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district, confirms Nepal Police.



“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya pic.twitter.com/74Y5A1sBNV — Abhishek Dwivedi /अभिषेक द्विवेदी 🇮🇳 (@Dubeyjilive) August 23, 2024

Relief Commissioner Uttar Pradesh Naveen G S said that as per information by Indian Embassy three other persons are missing. “Some of the seriously injured persons have been airlifted to Kathmandu hospital,” he told FPJ.

Deeply saddened by the tragic accident in Nepal, which resulted in the loss of lives and injuries among devotees from Maharashtra too. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the grieving families.

Wishing speedy recovery to the injured.

As per the initial information, it is… https://t.co/TVXUKtycsH — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 23, 2024

The tragic accident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. near Aina Pahada in the Tanahun district. The bus was traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu when it veered off the highway and fell about 500 feet into the river.

Rescue operations were carried out by Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force (APF), and the Nepal Army. A team of 45 APF soldiers is on the scene, and a Nepal Army Mi-17 helicopter has been dispatched from Kathmandu with a medical team.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also sent Maharajganj Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to the site to assist the passengers.

The Tour:

The ill-fated bus, belonging to Kesarwani Tour and Travels Agency of Gorakhpur, was one of three buses that had been booked for a 10-day tour of Nepal. The bus, with registration number UP-53 FT 7623, is registered under Shalini Kesarwani, the wife of Saurabh Kesarwani from Dharamshala Bazaar in Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh confirmed that the three buses from Maharashtra had arrived in Nepal on August 20. The buses had a planned itinerary that included visits to several sites across Nepal. Tragically, one of the buses met with the accident today, while the other two are currently stationed in Mugling, Nepal.

Uncertain fate of the driver

Vishnu Kesarwani, the owner of the bus company, stated that the driver, Mustafa, is currently unaccounted for, with both his Indian and Nepali phone numbers switched off. Authorities are uncertain about his status, and the Indian Embassy in Nepal is actively involved in the situation. The Tanahun district is known for its susceptibility to landslides, particularly during the monsoon season. The district, which comprises 85 wards, has 48 wards that fall within landslide-prone zones. In June 2024, Chief District Officer Janardan Gautam had issued a traffic alert, advising travelers to exercise caution when traveling through the region due to the high risk of landslides, floods, lightning, and storms.

“Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities work to recover the missing and provide aid to the injured, the Relief Commissioner in Lucknow said.