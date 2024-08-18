Recovering From Ankle Surgery, Mohd Shami Meets Nepal Team At NCA In Bengaluru; Likely To Play For Bengal In Ranji Trophy

India's fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, recently spent time with the Nepal cricket team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The Nepalese squad is currently at the NCA to prepare for the upcoming Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament in Canada.

Shami, who has been recovering from ankle surgery at the NCA, is working towards making his return to professional cricket in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, representing Bengal. During his time at the academy, Shami took the opportunity to share valuable insights and tips with the Nepal bowlers, particularly on the nuances of fast bowling.

The Cricket Association of Nepal highlighted this interaction on social media, stating, "Latest scoop from the Bangalore Diaries: @MdShami11 shares secrets with the Rhinos."

Fast bowler's highly-anticipated return

Shami is expected to feature in one or both of Bengal's opening Ranji Trophy matches—an away game against Uttar Pradesh on October 11, and a home match against Bihar on October 18. Given the short two-day gap between the two matches, it is unlikely he will play both.

Shami may also make his return to the Indian national team during the home series against New Zealand, which kicks off on October 19 in Bengaluru, with subsequent matches in Pune on October 24 and Mumbai on November 1.

The long absence

The 33-year-old Shami, regarded as one of India's premier fast bowlers, last represented the national team in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19 last year.

Since then, he has been sidelined from competitive cricket following ankle surgery in the United Kingdom in February, with an expected recovery period of at least six months.

Throughout his career, Shami has claimed 229 wickets in 64 Test matches, including six five-wicket hauls and 12 four-wicket hauls.