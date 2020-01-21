Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar NH after fresh snowfall

Jammu: Fresh snowfall in high altitude areas and rains in plains led to suspension of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday, leaving over 1500 vehicles stranded, officials said.

A traffic department official said traffic on the strategic highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended from both Srinagar and Jammu in view of the fresh snowfall and rains all along the stretch.

Over 1500 vehicles, mostly Kashmir-bound trucks, are stranded in Ramban-Banihal sector which experienced fresh snowfall and heavy rains since the early hours, he said.

He said about eight inches of fresh snowfall has accumulated on the ground on both sides of the Jawahar Tunnel till 10 am, leaving the road slippery, while rains triggered intermittent shooting of stones at various places between Panthiyal and Ramsu in Ramban district.

Officials said snowfall was recorded in high altitude areas of Jammu region including the famous hill resort of Patnitop in Udhampur district.

The weatherman had predicted a spell of fresh snowfall in Kashmir, upper reaches of Jammu and isolated places of Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh for two days beginning Tuesday.