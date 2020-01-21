Will New Delhi seat repeat its magic of giving Chief Ministers?

The New Delhi assembly constituency is not just any other seat going to the polls on February 8, but has actually given the capital many of its Chief Ministers.

The New Delhi Assembly constituency was formed during the 2008 delimitation and elected former Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit that year, and subsequently the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal twice, in 2013 and 2015.

The New Delhi magic touch is not restricted to just these three terms, as, before delimitation, a major part of the constituency fell under the Gole Market assembly segment, which too had elected Sheila Dikshit twice as the Delhi Chief Minister.

Delhi has witnessed six Assembly elections since 1993 and the city will elect the seventh Assembly next month.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly came into existence with the Constitution (Sixty-ninth Amendment) Act, 1991, and has seen six assemblies till now with 70 members.