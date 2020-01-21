Around 35 candidates are sitting at RO office, not allowing CM Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination: Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that around 35 candidates were sitting at RO office without proper papers and are insisting that unless their papers are completed and they file nominations, they won't allow Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination.

AAP spokesperson also alleged that BJP is behind the act. While talking to news agency ANI, Saurabh Bharadwaj said: "Around 35 candidates are sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers, even without names of 10 proposers. They're insisting unless their papers are complete and file nomination, they won't allow CM Kejriwal to file nomination. BJP is behind these people."