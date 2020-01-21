Around 35 candidates are sitting at RO office, not allowing CM Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination: Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said that around 35 candidates were sitting at RO office without proper papers and are insisting that unless their papers are completed and they file nominations, they won't allow Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination.
AAP spokesperson also alleged that BJP is behind the act. While talking to news agency ANI, Saurabh Bharadwaj said: "Around 35 candidates are sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers, even without names of 10 proposers. They're insisting unless their papers are complete and file nomination, they won't allow CM Kejriwal to file nomination. BJP is behind these people."
Earlier today, Bharadwaj tweeted saying looking at BJP's second list of candidates, the saffron party has surrendered before the polls. "Going by this list and BJP candidate against CM Kejriwal, it seems, BJP has surrendered," Bharadwaj tweeted. He added that the ruling AAP will win all the 70 seats in the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections.
The BJP on Tuesday released the second list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding state Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The list was announced after midnight following the announcement of Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) to not contest the Delhi polls in alliance with the BJP due to its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)