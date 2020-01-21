'BJP has surrendered': AAP after saffron party releases second list of candidates

New Delhi: After the BJP released its second list of candidates and fielded Sunil Yadav against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat, ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the saffron party has surrendered before the polls.

"Going by this list and BJP candidate against CM Kejriwal , it seems, BJP has surrendered," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted on Tuesday.