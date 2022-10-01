e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturns in UP's Kanpur, at least 10 killed

Tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturns in UP's Kanpur, at least 10 killed

The devotees, all residents of Kortha village under Sadh police circle, had gone to the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur in the tractor-trolley.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturns in UP's Kanpur, at least 10 killed | ANI
Follow us on

Ten people died while several others were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in a pond in Kanpur district.

The devotees, all residents of Kortha village under Sadh police circle, had gone to the Chandrika Devi temple in Fatehpur in the tractor-trolley. There were about 40 people in the vehicle. While returning, the trolley overturned into a roadside pond between Sadh and Gambhirpur village.

Ten bodies have been fished out so far and the rescue operation is underway. The bodies have been taken to the Bhitargaon CHC. The police and senior officials have reached the spot and are supervising the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the incident and has instructed officials to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway conducts Special Ticket Checking drives at 11 stations, collects Rs 13.62...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Anish Dayal Sing given charge as chief of CRPF and ITBP

Sujoy Lal Thaosen, Anish Dayal Sing given charge as chief of CRPF and ITBP

West Bengal: Job aspirants to continue with their protests even during Durga Puja

West Bengal: Job aspirants to continue with their protests even during Durga Puja

Tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturns in UP's Kanpur, at least 10 killed

Tractor trolley carrying pilgrims overturns in UP's Kanpur, at least 10 killed

Chhattisgarh: Police solve bilnd murder mystery within 30 hrs, arrest key conspirator

Chhattisgarh: Police solve bilnd murder mystery within 30 hrs, arrest key conspirator

'That's IT': S Jaishankar says India expert in IT, Pakistan in 'international terrorism'

'That's IT': S Jaishankar says India expert in IT, Pakistan in 'international terrorism'