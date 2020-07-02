Toxic hand sanitizers: Why you should check for 'methanol' content in your hand rub

What began as an infectious outbreak in China in December 2019, soon covered the entire world. In the absence of any specific cure for the COVID19, methods like washing hands frequently with soap and using hand sanitizers are recommended by WHO along with social distancing.
However, the selection of products that are both effective and safe for the skin is of the utmost importance. Recently, the US Food and Drugs Administration warned consumers about toxic hand sanitizers. FDA also came up with the list of 9 sanitizers and alerted consumers for not using them.
These 9 sanitizers according to the FDA have "potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested."
Check out the list here:
All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)
Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)
CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)
Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)
The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)
CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)
CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)
CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)
Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)
FDA also said that Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects.
Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.
Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.
Instead of sanitizing one's hand, FDA recommends washing them often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose.
If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol.
