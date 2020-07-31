Who is K Siddhartha? Meet 'geostrategist, educationist and strategic thinker' who makes Tony Stark look like an amateur

In order to verify the genius, we browsed on the internet and stumbled upon his website. And guess what? Tony Stark looks pale in comparison to K Siddhartha.

According to the website, the man is a strategic thinker, geostrategist, knowledge and perception management consultant, thought leadership trainer, and advisor to several international and state governments. He is an earth scientist, educationist, mentor of 1,553 civil servants, film personalities, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and author of 43 books and 116 research articles.

The website claims that K Siddhartha has mentored 1,553 students for IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS and other Civil Services. He has over 20 years of experience in mentoring for earth sciences, life sciences and personality development in India's top Management Institutes.

"As an author, he has written 43 books on Cosmology, Geology, Meteorology, Oceanography, Environmental Sciences, Human Geography, International Relations and History," the website says.

"As an International Speaker he has attended international seminars in Frankfurt, London, Bucharest, on Palaeogeography, Neocolonialism, Branding India, Hazard perception, advertisement trends and Thought Leadership," adds the website.