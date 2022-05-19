Tomato prices soar in major markets across India

Tomato prices have soared in major markets across the country with unfavourable weather, especially the heat wave, impacting the crop in key growing areas, causing a supply shortage. On Wednesday, the all-India average wholesale price of tomato was Rs 35.08 per kg, up 76% over that in April and 186% over the year.
The maximum retail price was recorded at Pathanamthitta in Kerala, where tomatoes were sold at Rs 100 per kg. In Karnataka, prices were around Rs 70-80 per kg, up around 275% over the previous month, the data showed. In Mumbai, tomatoes were sold at Rs 65 per kg, up 116%, while in Kolkata the commodity was sold at Rs 83 per kg, up 277% over that in April. In Chennai, prices were hovering at Rs 77 per kg, up 285%. Only Delhi saw a modest price increase of 10%, reports Informist.
