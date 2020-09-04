To wear or not to wear: Health Ministry says no directive to wear masks when driving alone

Amid reports of police personnel prosecuting people for not wearing a mask even when they are travelling alone in a car, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that there was no directive from them that people should wear masks when they are driving a car without any co-passengers.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan also said that the Health Ministry has not directed people cycling, exercising and jogging alone to wear a mask. However, he added that these activities are carried out in groups of two or more. Hence, people are required to wear a mask.

The 'compulsory wearing of face cover' directive was given by the Union Home Ministry and not the Health Ministry. According to the Home Ministry’s National Directive for COVID-19 Management, “Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport”. However, the directive does not mention whether it could be imposed while travelling, cycling, exercising and jogging alone.

The Delhi Traffic Police had on June 29 said, "If you are driving with a co-passenger it is mandatory to use mask or you are alone it is not mandatory."