TN cancels class 10 Board exams as COVID-19 cases rise

The Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday announced cancellation of the class X State Board examinations this year in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The decision came on a day the State saw a fresh record of single-day spike in cases with 1,685 persons testing positive for coronavirus disease taking the overall tally close to 35,000 – 34,914 to be precise. The number of “active cases” stood at 16,279.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said all the class X students would be deemed to have passed this year. The board examinations were due to begin on June 15 but the DMK-led opposition had demanded its cancellation in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases. Even the ruling AIADMK’s ally PMK had pitched for cancelling the exams.

While initially the State Government was disinclined to heed to the demand, after Telangana decided to cancel the board exams, it changed its stand. Besides, the Madras High Court had on Monday questioned the Government on the need for the “tearing hurry” to hold the examinations.

The students will now be awarded 80% of the marks on the basis of their performance in the quarterly and half-yearly examinations and the remaining 20% by taking into account their attendance.

The Government also cancelled exams for class XI for pending papers.