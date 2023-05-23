 TMC to boycott inauguration of new Parliament in Delhi: 'Count us out', says MP Derek O'Brien
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament in the national capital on Sunday, May 28.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Trinamool Congress leaders won't be present for the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, party MP Derek O'Brien said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament in the national capital on Sunday. But TMC won't be a part of it as they feel that the event will be "all about I, me, myself".

"Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that," Derek tweeted.

"For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out," he further wrote.

Bigger and better new Parliament

The new Parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

In case of a joint sitting of both the Houses, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The prime minister had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building on December 10, 2020.

The new building has been built in record time with quality construction, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The present Parliament building was completed in 1927, and is now 96 years old. Over the years, the old building was found to be inadequate for present day requirements.

