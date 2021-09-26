TMC slams Tripura CM Biplab Deb over anti-judicial comments

Kolkata: TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb for criticizing the court and judiciary while advising the government officials.

“Steps should be taken against Biplab Deb as a chief minister he cannot defame the court of law and claims himself to be superior to it. This is a perfect example of destructive mentality,” said Mamata.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee took to Twitter and slammed the Tripura CM and wrote, “@BjpBiplab is a DISGRACE to the entire nation! He shamelessly mocks Democracy, MOCKS the Hon'ble JUDICIARY, and seemingly gets away with it! Will the SUPREME COURT take cognizance of his comments that reflect such grave disrespect?”

Incidentally, Biplab Deb while addressing government officials, Biplab was heard criticizing the court and judiciary system.

Deb expressed his displeasure over a section of officers who, according to him ‘always refers to rules of court orders’ and sometimes ‘speak in contempt of court’ for implementing government decisions.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 10:10 PM IST